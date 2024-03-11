Scotiabank Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$88.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$62.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.85. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$47.07 and a one year high of C$64.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

