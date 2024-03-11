SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

