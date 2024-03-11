Secret Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $8.09 million and $274.40 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00124140 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00018896 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00263146 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,088.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.