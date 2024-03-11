Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,450 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 206.7% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 204.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 214.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,114,000.

PSCT stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

