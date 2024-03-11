Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,710 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 830,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 174,465 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 37.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 523,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 42.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 355,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

