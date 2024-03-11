Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,438 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sempra worth $34,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Stock Up 1.4 %

Sempra stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,824. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.