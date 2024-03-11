SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $1.66

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.60. SES AI shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 97,371 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get SES AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SES

SES AI Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $548.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.66.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,756.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $479,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at $236,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,756.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,242 shares of company stock valued at $625,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.