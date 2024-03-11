SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,177 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VTYX traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.04. 6,274,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $476.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

