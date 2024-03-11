SG Americas Securities LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENTA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,197. The company has a market capitalization of $321.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

