SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $95,000 Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 949.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,267 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

AvePoint Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 250,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,087. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 0.85.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,326,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,616.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,200. Company insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint



AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

