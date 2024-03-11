Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 225,000 Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Bowen Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of BOWN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

