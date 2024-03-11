Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Hudson Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUDA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUDA remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Monday. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,791. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Hudson Acquisition I Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

