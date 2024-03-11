Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $340.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

