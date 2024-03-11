Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $402.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $312.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHW. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $340.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.53. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock worth $10,080,699 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

