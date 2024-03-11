Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0120 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Siacoin has a market cap of $680.08 million and $491.45 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,444.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.53 or 0.00614994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.98 or 0.00144915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00052241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00199423 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00158166 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,717,985,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,691,605,712 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.