Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,841,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,565,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at $99,841,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,544. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

