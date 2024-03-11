Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 200.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,821 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.14% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,050,000 after purchasing an additional 595,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,875,000 after purchasing an additional 517,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,457,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,730,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,158,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after buying an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.03. 577,229 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

