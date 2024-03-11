Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.62 on Monday, hitting $867.66. 21,593,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,918,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $666.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

