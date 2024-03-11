Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $3.05 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.88. 59,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

