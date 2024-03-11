Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $929,000 Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPIE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,185. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

