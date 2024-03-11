Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $968,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,876 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

