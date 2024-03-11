Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 124.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 354,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,257. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

