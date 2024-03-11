Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after acquiring an additional 175,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,751,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,821 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $84.53. 101,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $86.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

