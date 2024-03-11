Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.36. 117,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,706. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

