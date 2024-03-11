Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

TFLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 408,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

