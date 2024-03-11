Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 13,828 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,727 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. 99,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,624. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

