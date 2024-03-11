Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 446.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,273,000 after buying an additional 2,562,005 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 260.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 529,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.