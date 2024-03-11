Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 260,607 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 374,707 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

