Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 11,288 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.03. 660,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

