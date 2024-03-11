Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,453 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.67. 72,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.55 and its 200-day moving average is $168.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

