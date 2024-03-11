Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 45,344 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,872. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $88.29.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

