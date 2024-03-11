SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
SBOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBOW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SBOW stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $782.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $43.95.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SilverBow Resources
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.