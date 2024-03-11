SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

SBOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. State Street Corp grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after buying an additional 704,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 596,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 387,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after buying an additional 323,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $782.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

