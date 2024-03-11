SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading 12.7% Higher

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.76 and last traded at C$8.42. 142,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 193,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.47.

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

