SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $327.09 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $327.09 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00016994 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00025485 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,602.90 or 1.00011427 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00191245 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,435,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,435,099.6372266 with 1,276,753,615.256478 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.3001628 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $298,538,793.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

