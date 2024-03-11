SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.62

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.62 and last traded at C$14.77, with a volume of 5076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.59.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

