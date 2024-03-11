SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Philip Bowman Acquires 13,736 Shares

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bowman bought 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$38,460.80 ($24,974.55).

SKY Network Television Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SKY Network Television Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. SKY Network Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About SKY Network Television

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services, and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, advertising, content generation, subscription and marketing, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

