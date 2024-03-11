SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 66 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $309.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.57.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $2,954,797. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

