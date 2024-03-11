SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HI. CL King began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on HI

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.