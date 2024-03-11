SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KVACU. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,639,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,364,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,728,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth $510,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVACU opened at $10.44 on Monday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

