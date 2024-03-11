SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 104 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at $49,403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 58.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after acquiring an additional 216,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $233.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

