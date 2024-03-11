SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.