SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 186 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $111.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

