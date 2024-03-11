SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,672 shares of company stock worth $7,493,252. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $425.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.50. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

