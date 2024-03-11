SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WCN opened at $166.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $171.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

