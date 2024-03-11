SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 623,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 144,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $153.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

