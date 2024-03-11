SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $151.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $152.19.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

