SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $89.23 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

