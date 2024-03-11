SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,036 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,036 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

