Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 115,634 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.40 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

