Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,096 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $41,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,705,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $41.34 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,762.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

